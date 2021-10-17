Digitex Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $445,890.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00207612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

