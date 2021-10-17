Diligence (IRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Diligence has a market capitalization of $7,645.02 and approximately $32.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004114 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

