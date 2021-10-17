Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 738,587 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.96% of EnLink Midstream worth $61,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

