Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Floor & Decor worth $61,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

