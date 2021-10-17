Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 179,695 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.41% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $61,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

