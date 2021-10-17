Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,585 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

