Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 62,533 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $63,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

