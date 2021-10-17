Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $63,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

