Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 202,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.31% of Wolverine World Wide worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

WWW opened at $30.90 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

