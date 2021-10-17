Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Hill-Rom worth $63,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

