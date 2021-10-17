Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $61,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

