Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.34% of Modine Manufacturing worth $63,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after buying an additional 723,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE MOD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.