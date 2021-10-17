Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Chemed worth $61,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $430.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

