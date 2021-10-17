Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.12% of Kaman worth $57,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

KAMN opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

