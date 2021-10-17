Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.66% of Steelcase worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

