Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.64% of Scorpio Tankers worth $59,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 123.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 55,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 239.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

