Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.45 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Altice USA worth $58,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

