Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.06 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of PTC worth $59,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PTC by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

