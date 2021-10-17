Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.28 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of LiveRamp worth $59,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

NYSE RAMP opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

