Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $59.98 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $59,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

