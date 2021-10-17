Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $61,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $107.71 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

