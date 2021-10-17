Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.79 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Antero Midstream worth $61,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 25.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 169,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

