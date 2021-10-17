Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.52 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $62,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $207.28 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $212.12. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

