Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.02 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.77% of Oxford Industries worth $63,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

