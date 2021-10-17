Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.14 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.94% of MaxLinear worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 151,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.