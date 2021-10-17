Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.44 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $63,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.