Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of TC Energy worth $63,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

