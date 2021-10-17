Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,708 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Wayfair worth $60,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.57.

NYSE W opened at $239.77 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day moving average of $293.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,839,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,573. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.