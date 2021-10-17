Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Entergy worth $61,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entergy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 248,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

