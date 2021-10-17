Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Ameren worth $64,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.