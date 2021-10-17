Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.04% of Oceaneering International worth $62,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

