Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.03% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $59,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

