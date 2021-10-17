Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $62,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE PIPR opened at $157.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

