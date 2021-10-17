Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,176 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $61,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

