Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,469 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Genesco worth $57,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $200,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

