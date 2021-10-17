Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,801 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.99% of Stratasys worth $58,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

