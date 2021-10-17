Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 254,247 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.62% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $63,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

