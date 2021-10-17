Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,838 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.92% of TechTarget worth $63,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.