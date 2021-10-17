Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,104 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of BancFirst worth $58,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.69 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.