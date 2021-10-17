Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 305,777 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of News worth $61,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in News by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after acquiring an additional 333,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of News by 74.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 63.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 404,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 154.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,433 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.12 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

