Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,118 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.89% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $61,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.26 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

