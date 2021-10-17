Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,173 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $59,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after acquiring an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.