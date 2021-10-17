Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,330 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $61,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

