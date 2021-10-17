Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,704 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.33% of iRobot worth $61,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iRobot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

