Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.94% of Cars.com worth $58,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

