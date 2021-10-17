Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.29% of Quanex Building Products worth $60,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NX opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.