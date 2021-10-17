Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $59,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $309.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.32.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

