DinoExchange (DINO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $118.00

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $118.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoExchange has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.29 or 0.99501560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,667.38 or 0.06145202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025614 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

