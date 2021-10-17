Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Discovery worth $101,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Discovery stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

