Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

